Pack Pros: NFL playoffs

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this season, and in the playoffs.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury and the Vikings finished 14-3 and second in the NFC North Division. Bradbury started all 17 games at center.

Bradbury played 74 snaps in the Vikings 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card playoff game Monday, which was held in Glendale, Ariz. The Vikings allowed a stunning nine sacks for minus-82 yards. Minnesota had 22 carries for 106 yards, and threw for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett and the Patriots went 4-13 this season. Brissett is 95-of-161 passing for 826 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards in eight games this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb missed the season with an injury, and the Dolphins went 8-9.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole and the Raiders finished 4-13 overall. Cole had 65 punts for an average of 50.8, which was second in the NFL, and net of 42.5, which ranked eighth. Cole had a long of 71 yards, 27 landed inside the 20-yard line, eight touchbacks and 14 fair caught.

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams finished 10-7, which tied for first with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL West.

The Rams dominated the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 on Monday in the wild-card playoff game, which was held in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams advanced to play at the Philadelphia Eagles at 3 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu started all 15 games he played in at left tackle, and the Panthers finished going 5-12.

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Free agent:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill was eventually waived by the Buccaneers. Gill finished with 27 punts for an average of 43.3 yards and net of 38.7, with a long of 57, and landed nine inside the 20-yard line and eight have been fair caught in eight games.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys finished the season 7-10.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill started all 15 games he played in and finished with 56 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries and four passes defended. The Bengals finished 9-8.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Browns finished 3-14 on the season.

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Ingle was cut toward the end of training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. The Rams finished 10-7, which tied for first with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL West.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals finished 8-9 on the season.

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the Tampa Bay practice squad. Jones was activated in November. Tampa Bay then waived Jones on Dec. 28, and he was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals where he joined his brother, wide receiver Zay Jones. Vi Jones played in seven games and had nine tackles and two forced fumbles this season. The Buccaneers finished 10-7 in the regular season, and the Cardinals finished 8-9.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets:

The New York Jets signed Zonovan Knight to the practice squad on Nov. 26. The Jets finished the season 5-12.

QB Devin Leary (2018-22/finished at Kentucky), Baltimore Ravens:

Leary was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens, but was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Ravens finished the regular season at 12-5. Baltimore plays at Buffalo at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), San Francisco 49ers:

McCloud was with the New York Giants, and then was cut and landed on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, and he was eventually activated. McCloud played in 15 games (five starts with the Giants) and finished 25 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. The 49ers finished going 6-11.

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Free agent:

McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers, and then was resigned to the practice squad. The 49ers released him Nov. 13. He was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad from Dec. 6-through-Dec. 24.

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams finished 10-7, which tied for first with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL West.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill suffered a season-ending ACL tear Dec. 15. McNeill finished his season with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackle for loss, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass defended. The Lions finished the regular season going 15-2. Detroit hosts Washington at 8 p.m. Saturday on FOX.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers started all 15 games and finished with 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed twice for 23 yards. The Raiders finished going 4-13.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams finished 10-7, which tied for first with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL West.

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Tennessee Titans:

Narveson began the year with the Green Bay Packers, but was cut. Narveson signed with the Titans practice squad Dec. 10, but was activated Dec. 21 and played in one game. He was released by the Titans on Dec. 23. Narveson finished 12-of-18 on field goals with a long of 47, and made all 18 extra points for 54 points in seven games played.

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis finished 8-9 on the season.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt started all 17 games and had 143 tackles, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, six quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. The Bengals finished the regular season at 9-8.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams started five of 10 games he played in this season. Smith-Williams finished with 24 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. His season came to an end due to injury on Nov. 10. The Falcons went 8-9 this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street came off the bench and played in 13 games, and had 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry this season. The Falcons went 8-9.

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played in all 17 games and had 13 tackles and one pass defended this season. The Seahawks finished the regular season 10-7.

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings finished 14-3 in the regular season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney started all 17 games at left guard and helped the Chiefs go 15-2 and earn a first-round bye. The Chiefs will host the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC and ESPN. Thuney also earned first-team All-Pro and a trip to the Pro Bowl.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. Valdes-Scantling started eight of 14 games he played in —all starts with the Saints — and he finished with 19 catches for 411 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Saints went 5-12.

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson finished the regular season with four starts in 17 games played, and he had 78 tackles, one interception fora touchdown, three tackles for loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recovers and two quarterback hurries. The Steelers finished 10-7 in the regular season.

Wilson had six tackles and one tackle for loss in 27 defensive snaps, plus 16 plays on special teams. The Steelers fell 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card game Saturday.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson started all 11 games he played and helped the Steelers go 10-7 in the regular season. He went 214-of-336 passing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Wilson added 43 times for 155 yards and two scores.

Wilson went 20-of-29 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed three times for six yards and he was sacked four times in a 28-14 wild-card game loss Saturday.

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala played in all 17 games and had two starts, and the Panthers finished the season 5-12.