Published Apr 23, 2025
Junior OL Hayden Ainsworth narrowing focus
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Biloxi (Miss.) High tackle Hayden Ainsworth has settled into the class of 2026, and has lined up his official visits.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Ainsworth was originally in the class of 2027, but plans to graduate early and Rivals.com has him as a four-star prospect, No. 15 overall in Mississippi and the No. 48 tackle nationally in the class of 2026. He plays right tackle for Biloxi High, but believes he can play anywhere.

NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague quickly made Ainsworth a priority and offered him Nov. 6, 2024. He unofficially visited for a spring practice March 4, and plans to officially visit May 30-June 1.

