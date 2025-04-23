R.J. Moore Jr. starting to erupt

Few players in the region are riding the wave of momentum like sophomore guard Ricky “R.J.” Moore Jr.

Moore was able to lead Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community High to the NCHSAA 1A state title, and he hit the game-winning three-pointer in the 58-55 overtime victory against Holly Springs (N.C.) Southern Wake Academy on March 14.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Moore had 26 points and went 5 of 7 on three-pointers in the victory, and that capped an impressive playoff run. He went 7 of 10 on three-pointers en route to 29 points and nine rebounds in a 75-44 victory over Matthews (N.C.) Queens Grant in the state semifinals.

The Cardinals finished 25-7 and avenged last year’s 65-63 loss to Wilson (N.C.) Prep in the title game.