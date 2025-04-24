Local standout Jordan Page has banner sophomore season

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Raleigh Broughton sophomore wing Jordan Page has a singular focus to keep improving, and he did this past season.

Page had one of the top individual performances in the state, going for 43 points, seven rebounds and three assists in his last game, a 81-77 overtime loss at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Page had the unique opportunity of learning from former NC State players Scott Wood, who was the head coach, and assistant coaches Ralston Turner and Staats Battle.