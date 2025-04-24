Published Apr 24, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 24
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — R.J. Moore Jr. starting to erupt

The Wolfpack Central — Junior OL Hayden Ainsworth narrowing focus

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Looking back at 5-star Derrion Reid

Charlotte Observer — Lenovo Center renovations begin during Canes playoffs — under cover of darkness

Charlotte Observer — How Clemson turned football stadium into baseball field for Savannah Bananas

Fayetteville Observer — Judge delays NCAA settlement that would allow athlete revenue sharing

Technician — A dream beyond the diamond: Elliott Avent’s mission to leave a lasting legacy

GoPack.com — No. 25 Wolfpack Clashes With No. 2 Clemson

GoPack.com — Aziaha James Introductory Presser with Dallas Wings

GoPack.com — Shaffner Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List

GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Selected as No. 8 Seed at Charlottesville Regional

GoPack.com — Pack Heads to ACC Championship

Social media posts

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE