It's do-or-die for NC State football's bowl hopes. The Pack is at Georgia Tech Thursday night, with both teams playing on short rest. The Yellow Jackets have struggled in coach Geoff Collins' first year during a 2-8 campaign, but they are still a 2.5-point favorite over NC State. Can NCSU snap its four-game losing streak and set up a showdown with archrival UNC where the winner likely goes bowling? We make our game predictions below:

Check out these two great deals (and choose one!) now available. (Holiday ad)

Matt Carter

Jacey Zembal