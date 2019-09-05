Western Carolina travels to NC State Saturday afternoon for a 12:30 kickoff, presuming there are no ramifications from the track of Hurricane Dorian in the Atlantic. NC State is not expected to have much trouble with the Catamounts, who is 0-1 after losing 49-27 to Mercer at home in its opener. One betting book has NC State an almost six touchdown-favorite in the contest. Nevertheless, The Wolfpacker staff offers up its prediction on how the season will go.

Matt Carter

I have to confess — I'm not a fan of these types of games. I understand the reasoning behind them. There are no preseason games for college football teams. This is the closest it can get to such a thing. Other than the curiosities of how many players will play — like will all the quarterbacks receive live action including redshirt freshman Devin Leary — there is really not much to break down in the contest. And that's reflected in my predicted score: NC State rolls 51-10.

Previous predictions: Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 34-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State

Jacey Zembal