Odds don't look good for NC State football Saturday against No. 5 Clemson. The defending national champions are 9-0 on the year, including 6-0 in the ACC. They will travel to Raleigh for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff that will be nationally televised on ABC. The Tigers are a whopping 32.5-point favorite, meaning it would be one of the greatest upsets in school history if NC State pulled off a surprise. What are NC State's chances? The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses.

NC State and Clemson have played two straight entertaining games in Carter-Finley Stadium. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Matt Carter

One can picture NC State head coach Dave Doeren casually watching the first release of the College Football Playoff committee's top 25 Tuesday evening, perhaps casually drinking his beverage of choice when the screen flashed that Clemson is No. 5 and just outside the top four. Then you can envision Doeren spitting out his beverage while screaming, "Oh, come on!" In a season where not only has nothing seemingly gone according to plan for the Wolfpack, it has veered wildly off script into what Doeren hinted Wednesday during his radio show is uncharted territories. Doeren and the Pack cannot even catch a break over something that has nothing to do with them.

Jacey Zembal