The Wolfpacker game predictions: Clemson at NC State
Odds don't look good for NC State football Saturday against No. 5 Clemson. The defending national champions are 9-0 on the year, including 6-0 in the ACC. They will travel to Raleigh for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff that will be nationally televised on ABC.
The Tigers are a whopping 32.5-point favorite, meaning it would be one of the greatest upsets in school history if NC State pulled off a surprise.
What are NC State's chances? The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses.
Matt Carter
One can picture NC State head coach Dave Doeren casually watching the first release of the College Football Playoff committee's top 25 Tuesday evening, perhaps casually drinking his beverage of choice when the screen flashed that Clemson is No. 5 and just outside the top four. Then you can envision Doeren spitting out his beverage while screaming, "Oh, come on!"
In a season where not only has nothing seemingly gone according to plan for the Wolfpack, it has veered wildly off script into what Doeren hinted Wednesday during his radio show is uncharted territories. Doeren and the Pack cannot even catch a break over something that has nothing to do with them.
Now Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney doesn't have to go into his hat of motivational tactics to pump up his team to play a struggling NC State squad on what promises to be a cold evening in Raleigh. All the motivation he needed was served to him on a platter by the committee, at the expense of NC State.
The reality is on the field, based on everything seen this year, it's a mismatch (hence the spread). Doeren was right earlier this week when he said NC State had nothing to lose. His young, battered squad is not playing like the most previous Wolfpack teams that faced the Tigers with more realistic hopes of knocking off the ACC power.
But Clemson does have a lot to lose, and this week they were reminded of the urgency of the late-season games. The guess here is Clemson covers the spread and wins 52-10.
Previous predictions
Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 34-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State
Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 51-10 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State
Week 3 at WVU — Prediction: 20-14 NC State; Actual: 44-27 West Virginia
Week 4 vs. Ball State — Prediction: 38-27 NC State; Actual: 34-23 NC State
Week 5 at Florida State — Prediction: 34-24 Florida State; Actual: 31-13 Florida State
Week 6 vs. Syracuse — Prediction: 30-27 NC State; Actual: 16-10 NC State
Week 7 at Boston College — Prediction: 24-21 NC State; Actual: 45-24 Boston College
Week 8 at Wake Forest — Prediction: 34-21 Wake Forest; Actual: 44-10 Wake Forest
Jacey Zembal
Clemson is simply one of those teams where you look ahead, really a full year ahead, and just know: "They are going to be loaded next year."
Those thoughts were clear after Clemson won 41-7 over NC State on Oct. 20, 2018. Every player that rushed for a touchdown, threw a score or caught one was returning for the 2019 season. That simply meant "uh-oh" times for any ACC defense, let alone NC State's. The bigger question is whether Clemson would have to win games 40-something to 30, or would the Tigers' defense be good enough.
Clemson has only allowed more than 14 points once this season, the 21-20 win at North Carolina Sept. 28, which easily could have been a Tigers loss. Clemson's offense has scored more than 41 points in all but two games, including four with more than 52 points.
Add in the NC State injuries and the perceived youth movement on defense and it's just a terrible combination for the Wolfpack as "next year" has turned into now.
I predict Clemson winning 45-17, and it will be interesting how long the Tigers leave in the offensive starters as a reaction to being ranked No. 5 in the country. My guess is that poll this week will make for a nice first-quarter story line, but then it will be business as usual.
Previous predictions
Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 38-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State
Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 48-3 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State
Week 3 at WVU — Prediction: 27-10 NC State; Actual: 44-27 West Virginia
Week 4 vs. Ball State — Prediction: 27-17 NC State; Actual: 34-23 NC State
Week 5 at Florida State — Prediction: 27-24 Florida State; Actual: 31-13 Florida State
Week 6 vs. Syracuse — Prediction: 26-19 NC State; Actual: 16-10 NC State
Week 7 at Boston College — Prediction: 27-24 NC State; Actual: 45-24 Boston College
Week 8 at Wake Forest — Prediction: 31-20 Wake Forest; Actual: 44-10 Wake Forest
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook