The Wolfpacker predictions: Ball State at NC State
NC State football will play Ball State for the first time ever.
To mark the occasion, ESPNU bestowed upon the Wolfpack's desperate fanbase a primetime slot at 7 p.m., so the game will be under the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium.
It is also a blackout, and NC State will be wearing its all-black uniforms.
The Pack is a healthy 19-point favorite over the visiting Cardinals. How will the game turn out? Our staff makes its picks.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Matt Carter
It sort of feels like NC State could use a bit of a feel-good game after a disappointing show at West Virginia.
The coaches and players are all saying the right things ahead of Saturday's kickoff against Ball State. They insist that they will not let the game in Morgantown define the team or its season. But after two weeks of less-than-stellar competition to open the season, at a minimum the team learned quite a bit about itself during its road trip.
Mainly: it learned it needs to be better.
Ball State is not West Virginia. It is also not East Carolina or Western Carolina. This is a game that NC State cannot necessarily take for granted, but it is also a contest that it should win.
It would not surprise me if you see a little sluggishness early, especially against a prolific Ball State passing attack, but eventually NC State will pull away with a 38-27 win.
Previous predictions
Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 34-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State
Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 51-10 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State
Week 3 at WVU — Prediction: 20-14 NC State; Actual: 44-27 West Virginia
Jacey Zembal
I've always said the players can get over a disappointing loss a lot quicker than coaches (or fans), and this week could be an example of that.
The Wolfpack's pride took a hit with the 44-27 loss at West Virginia, but also some areas just weren't ready for what was needed last week. NC State needs to find an offensive identity, which should evolve around getting the ball 10-15 times apiece to the three running backs — sophomore Ricky Person Jr., and freshmen Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston. Sprinkle in a few shots down the field and the offensive issues will be alleviated.
What Ball State will test is the NC State passing defense. The outside speed of the West Virginia receivers, particularly redshirt freshman Sam James, overwhelmed the Wolfpack defense. Ball State doesn't have that kind of outside speed, but showed it can move the ball against both Indiana and Florida Atlantic. Ball State was right there with the Hoosiers for three quarters.
I'm going with NC State winning 27-17.
Previous predictions:
Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 38-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State
Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 48-3 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State
Week 3 at WVU — Prediction: 27-10 NC State; Actual: 44-27 West Virginia
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook