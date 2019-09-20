NC State football will play Ball State for the first time ever. To mark the occasion, ESPNU bestowed upon the Wolfpack's desperate fanbase a primetime slot at 7 p.m., so the game will be under the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium. It is also a blackout, and NC State will be wearing its all-black uniforms. The Pack is a healthy 19-point favorite over the visiting Cardinals. How will the game turn out? Our staff makes its picks.

It feels like it has been a while since NC State has been able to celebrate a win under the lights. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Matt Carter

It sort of feels like NC State could use a bit of a feel-good game after a disappointing show at West Virginia. The coaches and players are all saying the right things ahead of Saturday's kickoff against Ball State. They insist that they will not let the game in Morgantown define the team or its season. But after two weeks of less-than-stellar competition to open the season, at a minimum the team learned quite a bit about itself during its road trip. Mainly: it learned it needs to be better. Ball State is not West Virginia. It is also not East Carolina or Western Carolina. This is a game that NC State cannot necessarily take for granted, but it is also a contest that it should win. It would not surprise me if you see a little sluggishness early, especially against a prolific Ball State passing attack, but eventually NC State will pull away with a 38-27 win. Previous predictions Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 34-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 51-10 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State Week 3 at WVU — Prediction: 20-14 NC State; Actual: 44-27 West Virginia

Jacey Zembal