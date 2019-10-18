NC State football is a slight favorite, by a field goal, at Boston College at 12 p.m. Saturday. Both teams would greatly improve their chances of bowling by winning this game. NC State is 4-2 and 1-1 in the ACC while BC is 3-3 and 1-2, but each of their remaining slates feature very few sure wins and a lot of toss-up games. Which team will feel better about its postseason changes after Saturday? The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses.

We've done some midway point of the season analysis of NC State this week on The Wolfpacker for our subscribers, and it got me to thinking — how am I doing with my picks? Thus far, I have picked all but the West Virginia game correctly, but my scoring projections in the three Power Five games have not been that great. I was way off in picking a defensive slugfest in Morgantown, W.Va. I have way overestimated NC State's offensive scoring punch in two ACC games. I have to varying degrees underestimated the Pack's defense in conference action. So it's time to make some adjustments. I am going to have a little more faith in NC State's defense slowing Boston College star running back AJ Dillon and his capable backup David Bailey. Even though BC's defense has, frankly, not been good, I am going to lessen what I expect an offense should score against them. With that in mind, I am picking NC State to win because I like how the game is shaping up (even the weather is holding up for a fall day in Chestnut Hill — sunny with temperatures reaching 60 degrees during the game). The only concern is BC is coming off a bye, but by breaking in a new quarterback since starter Anthony Brown is injured, one wonders how many wrinkles would they would want to put in the offense. Thus I am picking NC State to win, 24-21. Previous predictions Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 34-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 51-10 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State Week 3 at WVU — Prediction: 20-14 NC State; Actual: 44-27 West Virginia Week 4 vs. Ball State — Prediction: 38-27 NC State; Actual: 34-23 NC State Week 5 at Florida State — Prediction: 34-24 Florida State; Actual: 31-13 Florida State Week 6 vs. Syracuse — Prediction: 30-27 NC State; Actual: 16-10 NC State

