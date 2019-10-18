The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Boston College
NC State football is a slight favorite, by a field goal, at Boston College at 12 p.m. Saturday.
Both teams would greatly improve their chances of bowling by winning this game. NC State is 4-2 and 1-1 in the ACC while BC is 3-3 and 1-2, but each of their remaining slates feature very few sure wins and a lot of toss-up games.
Which team will feel better about its postseason changes after Saturday? The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Matt Carter
We've done some midway point of the season analysis of NC State this week on The Wolfpacker for our subscribers, and it got me to thinking — how am I doing with my picks?
Thus far, I have picked all but the West Virginia game correctly, but my scoring projections in the three Power Five games have not been that great. I was way off in picking a defensive slugfest in Morgantown, W.Va. I have way overestimated NC State's offensive scoring punch in two ACC games. I have to varying degrees underestimated the Pack's defense in conference action.
So it's time to make some adjustments. I am going to have a little more faith in NC State's defense slowing Boston College star running back AJ Dillon and his capable backup David Bailey. Even though BC's defense has, frankly, not been good, I am going to lessen what I expect an offense should score against them.
With that in mind, I am picking NC State to win because I like how the game is shaping up (even the weather is holding up for a fall day in Chestnut Hill — sunny with temperatures reaching 60 degrees during the game). The only concern is BC is coming off a bye, but by breaking in a new quarterback since starter Anthony Brown is injured, one wonders how many wrinkles would they would want to put in the offense.
Thus I am picking NC State to win, 24-21.
Previous predictions
Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 34-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State
Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 51-10 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State
Week 3 at WVU — Prediction: 20-14 NC State; Actual: 44-27 West Virginia
Week 4 vs. Ball State — Prediction: 38-27 NC State; Actual: 34-23 NC State
Week 5 at Florida State — Prediction: 34-24 Florida State; Actual: 31-13 Florida State
Week 6 vs. Syracuse — Prediction: 30-27 NC State; Actual: 16-10 NC State
Jacey Zembal
I thought going into the season that the West Virginia game would be the most telling for what kind of team NC State would have this season.
But now Boston College has that feel of being a major litmus test instead. NC State's offense has struggled due to subpar quarterback play this season, but could have the perfect elixir in BC's porous defense. When Kansas can score 48 points on the Eagles and Louisville nets 41, it's the type of defense opponents can get healthy against.
NC State needs some positive vibes flowing on offense because the Eagles will likely move the ball the with Dillon. When Dillon missed last year's game at NC State, it had that feeling of "Why did the Eagles even bother to make the trip?" NC State built a 28-3 lead after three quarters and won 28-23.
This could simply fall into the "must-win" category. Games looming at Wake Forest, vs. Louisville and vs. North Carolina all look harder than anticipated, and home against Clemson also remains.
This should be the game where it becomes clear who the Wolfpack are in 2019, and what they could potentially achieve. Get a win, and NC State gets one step closer to six wins and bowl eligibility.
To that end, I predict NC State tops Boston College 27-24.
Previous predictions
Week 1 vs. ECU — Prediction: 38-17 NC State; Actual: 34-6 NC State
Week 2 vs. WCU — Prediction: 48-3 NC State; Actual: 41-0 NC State
Week 3 at WVU — Prediction: 27-10 NC State; Actual: 44-27 West Virginia
Week 4 vs. Ball State — Prediction: 27-17 NC State; Actual: 34-23 NC State
Week 5 at Florida State — Prediction: 27-24 Florida State; Actual: 31-13 Florida State
Week 6 vs. Syracuse — Prediction: 26-19 NC State; Actual: 16-10 NC State
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook