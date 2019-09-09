The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 9
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 41, Western Carolina 0
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State shuts out Western Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense vs. Western Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Senior guard Cam Hayes has quality trip to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds commitment from LB Devon Betty
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's defense vs. Western Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Game review: Five key plays in NC State’s shutout win over Western Carolina
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Look Back: Declawing the Catamounts
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Blanks Duquesne, 3-0
• GoPack.com — Pack Completes First Day of Gopher Invitational
• Technician — Takeaways: Defense establishes itself as one of Doeren’s best
• Technician — NC State takes on William & Mary in first road game
• Technician — Pack volleyball to face Pirates after tough weekend on the road
• Technician — Wolfpack runs over Duquesne with stellar offensive performance
NC State lands commitment from three-star LB Devon Betty. https://t.co/f3op0Z7Ch1— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 8, 2019
Pack19 target Jayland Parker https://t.co/SVX8lUvD8m— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 8, 2019
Mood rolling into a new week 💥 pic.twitter.com/jZJd7Ssnxt— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) September 9, 2019
First Head Coach at Brewster Academy today was Kevin Keatts #NCState, who arrived at 5:45AM with two assistants. Slightly disappointed he wasn't wearing the same suit shown in photo. pic.twitter.com/mGFiARQ7ho— Jason Smith (@BrewsterHoops) September 9, 2019
NC State Cheerleaders on GMA now. Cheerful start to a Monday! @NCSUCheer pic.twitter.com/0dEpstyroS— Ron Chaverin (@Chav540) September 9, 2019
