The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Betty was offered by NC State during the summer.

Three-star linebacker Devon Betty from St. Thomas Aquinas High in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., announced his verbal commitment to NC State Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of his official visit in Raleigh.

In week one, in a nationally televised showdown at Concord (Calif.) De La Salle High, Betty piled up five tackles during a 24-14 win. Last year, Betty played seven games while St. Thomas Aquinas went 13-2 and reached the 7A state title game. He had 22 tackles, including a pair for loss and a sack.

Prior to that season Betty was at Miramar (Fla.) High, where he was honorable mention all-county for the highest classifications (6A-8A).

Betty is listed in the Rivals.com database as a weakside defensive end and ranked No. 65 in the state of Florida and No. 17 nationally at that position, but he is being recruited to play linebacker in college.

