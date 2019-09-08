Greensboro (N.C.) Day point guard Camren Hayes viewed his official visit this past weekend to NC State basketball as if he’d be in the class of 2020, which he now is again.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Hayes has been pursued by the Wolfpack for over a year, culminating in his official visit. Hayes half-joked that not much new ground was covered, but some important aspects were re-emphasized.