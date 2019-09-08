News More News
The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
Editors

The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss NC State's 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday.

Some of the topics included:

• Game balls from the win.

• Have expectations changed after two wins over inferior opponents?

• What has to get better moving forward as the schedule gets tougher.

• Thoughts on redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay's performance.

Click below to listen to the podcast, or click here to download the podcast:

