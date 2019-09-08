The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss NC State's 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday.
Some of the topics included:
• Game balls from the win.
• Have expectations changed after two wins over inferior opponents?
• What has to get better moving forward as the schedule gets tougher.
• Thoughts on redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay's performance.
Click below to listen to the podcast, or click here to download the podcast:
