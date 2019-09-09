For the second straight week, NC State football rolled over an overmatched opponent, this time shutting out Western Carolina 41-0. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key moment of the game:

It came on NC State’s second drive of the second quarter. Surprisingly, the Wolfpack was only up 3-0 when it took over at its own 35 with 10:45 left in the first half.

On the first play of the possession, redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay completed an 8-yard pass to freshman receiver Cecil Powell, who was getting his first action on offense after being recruited to play safety.

A face mask penalty on WCU added 15 yards to the play, moving NC State to the WCU 42. From that point on, all McKay did was hand off. First, freshman Zonovan "Bam" Knight ran twice for a combined 13 yards. Then sophomore Ricky Person Jr. rushed four times for the remaining 29 yards needed for the score.

At that point, NC State committed itself to its running game for the remainder of the afternoon and dominated.

Three things that worked:

1. Running the football

The numbers bear it out. NC State ran for 309 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per rush. The trio of Knight, Person and freshman Jordan Houston all combined for 36 carries for 242 yards and four scores, and Knight became the first ball carrier to go over 100 (119 yards on 18 runs) in a game this season.

2. Defense

It was announced before the game that Western Carolina senior quarterback Tyrie Adams, the school’s all-time leader in total yards and preseason Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year, was suspended and wouldn’t play. For some perspective, Adams against UNC last season threw for 290 yards and ran for 104 yards and two scores.

So NC State should have shut down an already inferior opponent now without its top weapon, but credit the defense for doing its job. Western Carolina had a meager 106 total yards and never reached the red zone.

3. Using depth

For the second straight week, NC State was able to get a lot of snaps for a lot of players. Thirty-three players on offense played at least one play (32 were in for at least five snaps). On defense, 27 Wolfpackers were in for at least three plays.

A week ago against ECU, 23 players on defense all played double-digit snaps, and offensively 31 performers participated in multiple plays.