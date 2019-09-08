News More News
Photo gallery: NC State shuts out Western Carolina

Ken Martin
The Wolfpacker photographer

Here are nearly 50 photos from Saturday's 41-0 win for NC State football over Western Carolina on a hot, sunny afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.


