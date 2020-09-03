TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 3

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Sept. 3.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football news and views: Dave Doeren's Zoom meeting
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren reflects on fall camp pause, impacts ahead
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren Zoom presser
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Pack commit Terquavion Smith is a walking bucket
• The Wolfpacker — Elite 2021 punter Caden Noonkester commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Numbers crunch led to NC State women’s soccer canceling fall slate
• The Wolfpacker — How NC State Wolfpack football opponents are ranked
• The Wolfpacker — Boo Corrigan discusses no fans in September and women’s soccer decision
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football’s linebackers head into the season healthier and deeper than last year
• Winston-Salem Journal — My take on others: About five weeks later than usual, All-ACC picks are in
• Technician — MLB Pack Pros: Turner lights up the box scores, Rodon awaits return to field
• Technician — Commentary: It’s time to leave 1983 behind
• Technician — Former men’s basketball head coach Mark Gottfried sues NC State over buyout payments
• GoPack.com — NC State-Wake Forest game time set
Tweets Of The Day
Carrying on the family name: @ChrisScottJr#HTT | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/ZdXzWSWsnw— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 2, 2020
#PackPros (2 of them!) https://t.co/TYkD0tEFpD— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 2, 2020
Doeren was pleased with the back and forth of the scrimmage between the offense and defense prior to the pause.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) September 2, 2020
Ricky Person, Rakeim Ashford and Drake Thomas were three guys that stood out with big plays/performances.
The team has eased back into training this week after the pause was lifted.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) September 2, 2020
No specific issues of conditioning, but they’re playing it safe in the return before going full speed leading up to the opener Sept. 19.
North Carolina seems to be a popular landing spot for collegiate distance recruits nowadays. NC State has been making incredible waves in women's cross country over the past year.https://t.co/GOjsir08iP— MileSplit US (@milesplit) September 2, 2020
NC State's season opener is a primetime 8 p.m. affair against Wake Forest on Sept. 19 (and no fans are allowed). ACC Network will have the broadcast.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 1, 2020
Also announced is the game time for the home game against Miami on Friday, Nov. 6. It will be a 7:30 kickoff on ESPN.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 1, 2020
COMMITTED‼️#1pack1goal @DanOrnerKicking@MarvinRidgeFB @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel@coachmolinari pic.twitter.com/7UTCcZxhNO— Caden Noonkester (@BNooner21) September 1, 2020
Source: The Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committee will propose a start date of November 25th to the Division 1 Council for the 20-21 college basketball season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 1, 2020
Just got off the phone with @CoachAWHamilton— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) September 1, 2020
Happy to hear that he is back on the court with his team. Starting to get his energy back. Really excited about his squad. Loves the overall talent of his group(40 mins of pressure). One of my favorite players & coaches.
NC State owes Mark Gottfried about $520,000.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 2, 2020
The former Wolfpack basketball coach asked a federal court in Raleigh for help in getting his money .. https://t.co/hZivAeOTxu
Breaking: New York's Top Returner, Brooke Rauber of Tully will be joining an already loaded, NY-heavy team at NC State next fall. pic.twitter.com/m65aEJOBF9— MileSplit NY (@MileSplitNY) September 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
For a decade, Julius Hodge (@Follow24Hodge) refused to answer questions about the day Chris Paul punched him in the nuts. But then he agreed to join #ESPNDaily... (🎬 by @Ryan_Cortes) https://t.co/TVYn0wx8Va pic.twitter.com/buGFvtWTZQ— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) September 2, 2020
——
