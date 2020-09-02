NC State football returned to practice this week following an eight-day pause in fall camp after a COVID-19 cluster was identified within the athletic department that impacted the football program. All athletic-related activities were paused for a week but most returned Friday before football received clearance over the weekend. While Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren was pleased with how the team has handled the break, he also shared the team’s frustration over an inconvenient pause while in the thick of preparation for the 2020 season. “The guys came back excited to practice,” Doeren said. “We had a good lift and meeting session today, then back to the field tomorrow. “It felt like coming out of our scrimmage, which now feels like a month ago, but 10-days ago, there was a lot of excitement. Then we had to shut down with all the things going on on campus. “Once we got through that window, players were chomping at the bit to get back to work. Obviously we're closing in two and a half weeks from a game. Each day it's kind of one of those deals, not unlike for all of us, things change daily.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren wearing a mask at the first day of fall camp in 2020. (Chanelle Smith-Walker/NC State)

The biggest obstacle facing the Wolfpack in its return to the field has been the presumed absence of multiple players due to not just positive tests, but the subsequent mandatory quarantines from contact tracing that goes along with it. “It's challenging,” Doeren said. “I think the contact tracing part of this has been the most, I don't know if frustrating is the word, but the hardest part because these kids want to be out there and they're being told they can't when they feel completely healthy, and in some cases are, but that's the safest thing for them. Doeren explained that once there is a positive test, trainers reach out to Julie Cassani in student health and Rob Murphy in athletics to begin the contact tracing part. “They go through the steps of [contact tracing]," Doeren added. "Who do they live with, who have they been around? They're not only asking the trainer, but then they communicate that with the student-athlete. “Anybody that is in that contact tracing is then quarantined for 14 days. That's really the biggest challenge. If you have four people that live together, for every one positive, you're losing four players. In our case, a lot of times, only one of them is sick. “There's a lot of people that come out of your workforce every time that happens.” For the coaching staff, it’s been as much of a mental obstacle as it has a logistical one. Following last week’s cluster, the roster availability can change by the day as the program exercises the ACC’s protocol. “A lot of people focus on what they don't have instead of what they do,” Doeren said. “That's really been our focus. Here's what we have to work with today, here is the amount of time we get and what's the best way we can use this time with the guys we have. “I've never been anywhere where you're planning practices by the minute. We're usually weeks out with what we want to do on the field, but you can't operate that way right now. You have to really embrace what you have and do the best you can with it.”

