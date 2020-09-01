TheWolfpacker - Elite 2021 punter Caden Noonkester commits to NC State

Elite 2021 punter Caden Noonkester of Marvin Ridge High in Waxhaw (N.C.) announced his commitment to NC State Wolfpack football in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. He was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot by NC State.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Noonkester is considered a 4.5-star prospect (out of a possible six) and the No. 26 punter in his class according to Chris Sailer Kicking.

"Caden is a very talented high school punting and kicking prospect. He is tall, strong and athletic. Caden has an ideal frame to develop into a great college level punter. He averages 40+ yards, with 4.4+ hang time. He also shows the ability to hit a big ball. I really look forward to his continued development in this area. Also a fantastic kicker. His kickoffs are a nearing college ready. He drives the ball into the end zone with solid hang time. A competitor that does well under pressure. I project him as a P/KO specialist at the next level."

As a junior, Noonkester averaged 46.4 yards per punt.

The Pack returns All-American candidate Trenton Gill as a punter. Gill will be a redshirt junior in 2020 and then presumably again in 2021 since the NCAA has frozen eligibility for fall sports.

Last December, NC Stay signed Ian Williams from Weddington High in Matthews, N.C. Williams does both kicks and punts, but he was more known for his placekicking prowess between the two.