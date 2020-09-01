We now know when NC State Wolfpack football will begin its season, COVID-19 permitting: 8 p.m. against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.

The Tuesday announcement of early-season game times makes it even more real that ACC football is actually happening this fall. So how do NC State's opponent rank in the eyes of the preseason publications and other prognosticators?

With a caveat that some of these rankings do no include prominent opt-outs like Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley and Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt, here are how the opponents stack up in various rankings.