{{ timeAgo('2020-09-01 14:43:04 -0500') }} football Edit

How NC State Wolfpack football opponents are ranked

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

We now know when NC State Wolfpack football will begin its season, COVID-19 permitting: 8 p.m. against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.

The Tuesday announcement of early-season game times makes it even more real that ACC football is actually happening this fall. So how do NC State's opponent rank in the eyes of the preseason publications and other prognosticators?

With a caveat that some of these rankings do no include prominent opt-outs like Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley and Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt, here are how the opponents stack up in various rankings.

NC State Wolfpack football running back Zonovan Knight
Many believe that UNC will be NC State's toughest opponent in 2020. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
Phil Steele (using rankings 1-130)
Team Ranking

North Carolina

16

Miami

17

Virginia Tech

18

Pittsburgh

31

Florida State

36

NC State

50

Virginia

52

Duke

72

Georgia Tech

85

Syracuse

95

Liberty

114
ESPN FPI (1-130)
Team Ranking

Virginia Tech

19

Florida State

25

North Carolina

29

Georgia Tech

50

Miami

55

Duke

59

Pittsburgh

60

Wake Forest

65

Virginia

70

NC State

76

Syracuse

88

Liberty

114
Athlon (1-130)
Team Ranking

North Carolina

18

Virginia Tech

24

Miami

29

Florida State

35

Pittsburgh

39

Virginia

44

Wake Forest

45

NC State

57

Duke

66

Syracuse

67

Georgia Tech

75

Liberty

110
CBS Sports (1-70, not counting conferences that canceled)
Team Ranking

North Carolina

12

Virginia Tech

18

Miami

20

Florida State

22

Pittsburgh

24

Virginia

27

Wake Forest

33

NC State

46

Duke

47

Syracuse

50

Georgia Tech

57

Liberty

64

——

{{ article.author_name }}