Watch and listen: Dave Doeren Zoom presser
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren took questions from media members Wednesday.
The team has eased into a return to practice this week following an 8-day pause due to an identified cluster within the athletic department last week that affected the football program. The team's opener against Virginia Tech was moved from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 as a result.
Video and audio of the availability:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Full Audio
