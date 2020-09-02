WATCH: Pack commit Terquavion Smith is a walking bucket
It's no secret that 2021 three-star NC State hoops commit Terquavion Smith has seen his stock soar since committing to the Wolfpack on Feb. 18, 2019.
The 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Farmville (N.C.) is ranked No. 126 overall nationally and No. 31 for his position according to Rivals.
Recently, Smith has played with elite AAU squad Team CP3 along with several other ACC-level prospects. Courtesy of Jamie Shaw of Absolute Basketball, here is a highlight reel of some of Smith's most recent performances in Rock Hill (S.C.):
🚨NEW HIGHLIGHTS🚨— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) September 2, 2020
Is Terquavion Smith the Next Great ACC Bucket Getter?!
WATCH the MIX 👇
🎥: https://t.co/5QbAN04ScZ pic.twitter.com/GsENE5iNge
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook