It's no secret that 2021 three-star NC State hoops commit Terquavion Smith has seen his stock soar since committing to the Wolfpack on Feb. 18, 2019.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Farmville (N.C.) is ranked No. 126 overall nationally and No. 31 for his position according to Rivals.

Recently, Smith has played with elite AAU squad Team CP3 along with several other ACC-level prospects. Courtesy of Jamie Shaw of Absolute Basketball, here is a highlight reel of some of Smith's most recent performances in Rock Hill (S.C.):