TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 29

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 29
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 10
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State look to bounce back
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren’s Monday press conference for Pitt game week
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: QB battle and injuries hit secondary
• The Wolfpacker — Defensive snap counts: NC State at Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: QBU shines in NFL Week 3
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections with former NC State DE Mike Rose: Virginia Tech
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football’s injuries start to pile up. Another key player is out for the season.
• Fayetteville Observer — Injury bug starting to bite NC State football again
• Fayetteville Observer — PHOTOS: ACC football’s best shots from Week 3
• Technician— Virginia Tech takeaways: Third down struggles and injuries piling up
• Technician — Rifle sets its sights on five opponents this season
• Technician — Wolfpack defense earns poor grades for second straight week after getting torched by Virginia Tech
• GoPack.com — NC State at Virginia game time set for Oct. 10
Tweets Of The Day
Corner Teshaun Smith is out for the season with a shoulder injury according to head coach Dave Doeren.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 28, 2020
He adds that the team expects linebacker Payton Wilson back this week and is "hopeful" about safety Cecil Powell's availability.
The updated NC State depth chart now has an "or" between Bailey Hockman and Devin Leary at quarterback. Malik Dunlap starting at corner with the news Teshaun Smith is out for the season.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 28, 2020
Depth at safety takes a hit as injuries to Khalid Martin and Rakeim Ashford drops them off.
NC State will play Virginia in Charlottesville at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 10 on ACC Network.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 28, 2020
National Offensive Line of the Week💪 pic.twitter.com/QxbN7crGPE— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 28, 2020
What does Breon Pass provide NC State?#PhenomHoops— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) September 28, 2020
- @PassBreon announced his commitment over the weekend, so what does he provide to the #Wolfpack? Let's break it down a little.
Read: https://t.co/RRI5U5s2ix pic.twitter.com/Jc4QWeftpR
I am very blessed to receive an offer from @PackFootball @NCState . Thank you to the coaching staff at NC State for the opportunity and thank you to everyone that believes in me. pic.twitter.com/Or48vB9alL— Anthony Smith (@Anthony_Smi) September 28, 2020
DECISION MADE‼️..... Announcement coming 10/04💫— Chad (@chadb5) September 24, 2020
Never too early for us to be thinking about the Top 25 🤩— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) September 28, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/q7teYTuamb#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/X8ocRMKP91
My NC State teammate Dereck Whittenburg join’s me tomorrow on Thurl Talk to discuss our head coach Jimmy V, the impact his legacy continues to make and more. @DWhittNCstate @TheVFoundation pic.twitter.com/fDr90rbO55— Thurl Bailey (@bigTbailey) September 29, 2020
Good news, #WPN. We're bringing fan cutouts to Reynolds Coliseum and Dail Stadium!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 28, 2020
Deadlines to have your orders in before our first home matches:
🔴 @PackVball: Sept. 30
🔴 @PackMensSoccer: Oct. 2
➡️ https://t.co/LncEAiSRDP pic.twitter.com/EqaemgO75b
Video Of The Day
——
