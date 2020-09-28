Defensive snap counts: NC State at Virginia Tech
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Here are the defensive snap counts from NC State's 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech Saturday night in Blacksburg courtesy of Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news