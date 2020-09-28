Watch and listen: Dave Doeren's Monday press conference for Pitt game week
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game three at Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
NC State (1-1, 1-1 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season Saturday on the road against Virginia Tech 45-24.
Video and audio of the availability:
Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Pittsburgh game week
Full Audio
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook