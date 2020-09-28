 NC State Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren's Monday press conference for Pittsburgh game week
Watch and listen: Dave Doeren's Monday press conference for Pitt game week

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game three at Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

NC State (1-1, 1-1 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season Saturday on the road against Virginia Tech 45-24.

Video and audio of the availability:

Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Pittsburgh game week

Full Audio


{{ article.author_name }}