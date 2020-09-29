By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after two games, during which NC State is 1-1.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)
Junior: 24-40-275-2-3
Sophomore: 12-16-165-1-0
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 1-5-0 (1.2 percent of rushing yards)
Junior: 40-180-4 (42.5 percent)
Sophomore: 47-239-2 (56.4 percent)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 14-177-2 (38.9 percent of catches, 40.2 percent of yards)
Junior: 6-75-0 (16.7 percent/17.0 percent)
Sophomore: 14-166-1 (38.9 percent/37.7 percent)
Freshman: 2-22-0 (5.5 percent/5.0 percent)
Touchdowns responsible
Senior: 2 (2 receiving)
Junior: 6 (4 rushing, 2 passing)
Sophomore: 4 (2 rushing, 1 receiving, 1 passing)
All-purpose yards
Senior: 189 (20.2 percent)
Junior: 318 (34.0 percent)
Sophomore: 405 (43.4 percent)
Freshman: 22 (2.4 percent)
Offensive line snaps:
Senior: 382 (51.4 percent)
Junior: 195 (26.3 percent)
Sophomore: 117 (15.8 percent)
Freshman: 48 (6.5 percent)
Pancake Blocks
Senior: 10
Junior: 7
Sophomore: 9
Freshman: 1
Knockdown Blocks
Senior: 4
Sophomore: 2
Freshman: 1
Sacks Allowed
Senior: 3
Sophomore: 2
Freshman: 1
Tackles:
Senior: 6 (4.1 percent)
Junior: 45 (30.4 percent)
Sophomore: 77 (52.0 percent)
Freshman: 20 (13.5 percent)
Sacks:
Senior: 2.0
Junior: 3.0
Sophomore: 3.0
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 2.0
Junior: 7.0
Sophomore: 8.0
Interceptions:
None
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Junior: 2/1
Pass breakups:
Junior: 2
Sophomore: 4
Freshman: 2
Quarterback pressures:
Senior: 1
Freshman: 1
Participation and snaps (game -by-game)
Quarterback
Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 119 (72, 47)
Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 32 (DNP, 32)
Running back
Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 62 (30, 32)
Sophomore Jordan Houston – 53 (29, 24)
Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 43 (17, 26)
Receiver
Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 84 (37, 47)
Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 72 (35, 37)
Senior Emeka Emezie – 69 (35, 34)
Freshman Porter Rooks - 61 (29, 32)
Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 58 (36, 22)
Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 30 (20, 10)
Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 29 (11, 18)
Fifth-year senior C.J. Riley - 22 (INJ, 22)
Freshman Anthony Smith - 4 (DNP, 4)
Tight end
Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 61 (27, 34)
Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 49 (27, 22)
Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 36 (18, 18)
Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 3 (3, ST)
Offensive line
Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 149 (72, 77)
Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 148 (72, 76)
Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 134 (72, 62)
Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 117 (56, 61)
Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 100 (49, 51)
Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 48 (23, 25)
Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 46 (16, 30)
Defensive line
Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 88 (53, 35)
Junior Alim McNeill – 82 (44, 38)
Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 80 (55, 25)
Sophomore Savion Jackson - 76 (40, 36)
Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 57 (32, 25)
Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 56 (33, 23)
Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 4 (4, DNP)
Linebacker
Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 118 (70, 48)
Sophomore Drake Thomas – 97 (65, 32)
Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 61 (22, 39)
Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 58 (58, INJ)
Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 49 (27, 22)
Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 20 (10, 10)
Freshman Devon Betty - 5 (ST, 5)
Safety
Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 146 (86, 60)
Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 114 (80, 34)
Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 20 (7, 13)
Freshman Devan Boykin - 14 (1, 13)
Junior Tanner Ingle – 2 (2, INJ)
Cornerback
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 108 (75, 33)
Sophomore Cecil Powell - 87 (42, 45)
Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 60 (16, 44)
Junior Teshaun Smith – 56 (56, Injured for season)
Nickel
Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 145 (89, 56)
Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 4 (DNP, 4)
Special teams only
Redshirt sophomore corner Isaac Duffy
Junior kicker Christopher Dunn
Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn
Redshirt sophomore tackle Derrick Eason
Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill
Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones
Redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms
Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix
Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams
Freshman cornerback Aydan White
