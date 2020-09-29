Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after two games, during which NC State is 1-1.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 24-40-275-2-3

Sophomore: 12-16-165-1-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (1.2 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 40-180-4 (42.5 percent)

Sophomore: 47-239-2 (56.4 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 14-177-2 (38.9 percent of catches, 40.2 percent of yards)

Junior: 6-75-0 (16.7 percent/17.0 percent)

Sophomore: 14-166-1 (38.9 percent/37.7 percent)

Freshman: 2-22-0 (5.5 percent/5.0 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 2 (2 receiving)

Junior: 6 (4 rushing, 2 passing)

Sophomore: 4 (2 rushing, 1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 189 (20.2 percent)

Junior: 318 (34.0 percent)

Sophomore: 405 (43.4 percent)

Freshman: 22 (2.4 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 382 (51.4 percent)

Junior: 195 (26.3 percent)

Sophomore: 117 (15.8 percent)

Freshman: 48 (6.5 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 10

Junior: 7

Sophomore: 9

Freshman: 1

Knockdown Blocks

Senior: 4

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

Senior: 3

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 6 (4.1 percent)

Junior: 45 (30.4 percent)

Sophomore: 77 (52.0 percent)

Freshman: 20 (13.5 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 3.0

Sophomore: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 7.0

Sophomore: 8.0

Interceptions:

None

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 1

Freshman: 1