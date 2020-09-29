 By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
football

By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after two games, during which NC State is 1-1.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 24-40-275-2-3

Sophomore: 12-16-165-1-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (1.2 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 40-180-4 (42.5 percent)

Sophomore: 47-239-2 (56.4 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 14-177-2 (38.9 percent of catches, 40.2 percent of yards)

Junior: 6-75-0 (16.7 percent/17.0 percent)

Sophomore: 14-166-1 (38.9 percent/37.7 percent)

Freshman: 2-22-0 (5.5 percent/5.0 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 2 (2 receiving)

Junior: 6 (4 rushing, 2 passing)

Sophomore: 4 (2 rushing, 1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 189 (20.2 percent)

Junior: 318 (34.0 percent)

Sophomore: 405 (43.4 percent)

Freshman: 22 (2.4 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 382 (51.4 percent)

Junior: 195 (26.3 percent)

Sophomore: 117 (15.8 percent)

Freshman: 48 (6.5 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 10

Junior: 7

Sophomore: 9

Freshman: 1

Knockdown Blocks

Senior: 4

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

Senior: 3

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 6 (4.1 percent)

Junior: 45 (30.4 percent)

Sophomore: 77 (52.0 percent)

Freshman: 20 (13.5 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 3.0

Sophomore: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 7.0

Sophomore: 8.0

Interceptions:

None

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 1

Freshman: 1

Participation and snaps (game -by-game)

Quarterback

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 119 (72, 47)

Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 32 (DNP, 32)

Running back

Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 62 (30, 32)

Sophomore Jordan Houston – 53 (29, 24)

Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 43 (17, 26)

Receiver

Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 84 (37, 47)

Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 72 (35, 37)

Senior Emeka Emezie – 69 (35, 34)

Freshman Porter Rooks - 61 (29, 32)

Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 58 (36, 22)

Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 30 (20, 10)

Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 29 (11, 18)

Fifth-year senior C.J. Riley - 22 (INJ, 22)

Freshman Anthony Smith - 4 (DNP, 4)

Tight end

Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 61 (27, 34)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 49 (27, 22)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 36 (18, 18)

Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 3 (3, ST)

Offensive line

Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 149 (72, 77)

Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 148 (72, 76)

Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 134 (72, 62)

Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 117 (56, 61)

Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 100 (49, 51)

Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 48 (23, 25)

Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 46 (16, 30)

Defensive line

Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 88 (53, 35)

Junior Alim McNeill – 82 (44, 38)

Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 80 (55, 25)

Sophomore Savion Jackson - 76 (40, 36)

Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 57 (32, 25)

Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 56 (33, 23)

Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 4 (4, DNP)

Linebacker

Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 118 (70, 48)

Sophomore Drake Thomas – 97 (65, 32)

Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 61 (22, 39)

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 58 (58, INJ)

Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 49 (27, 22)

Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 20 (10, 10)

Freshman Devon Betty - 5 (ST, 5)

Safety

Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 146 (86, 60)

Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 114 (80, 34)

Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 20 (7, 13)

Freshman Devan Boykin - 14 (1, 13)

Junior Tanner Ingle – 2 (2, INJ)

Cornerback

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 108 (75, 33)

Sophomore Cecil Powell - 87 (42, 45)

Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 60 (16, 44)

Junior Teshaun Smith – 56 (56, Injured for season)

Nickel

Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 145 (89, 56)

Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 4 (DNP, 4)

Special teams only

Redshirt sophomore corner Isaac Duffy

Junior kicker Christopher Dunn

Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn

Redshirt sophomore tackle Derrick Eason

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones

Redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms

Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix

Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams

Freshman cornerback Aydan White

——

{{ article.author_name }}