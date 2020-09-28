Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker postgame podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-The Pack's 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech.

-What's going on with the defense?

-Evaluating quarterbacks Devin Leary and Bailey Hockman.

-Where does NC State go from here?

