Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson has famously never received a vote for MVP. Barring injury or catastrophic reversal of play, that will change in 2020. Wilson's league-headlining start continued when he completed 27 of 40 passes for 315 yards and five touchdowns and added 22 yards rushing during a 38-31 home win over the Dallas Cowboys that improved the Seattle Seahawks to 3-0 on the season. To cap the performance off, Wilson drove Seattle for a game-winning touchdown with 1:47 left when he threw for a 29-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. It is the third time in Wilson's career he has led a game-winning drive while also throwing for at least five touchdowns without an interception. More noteworthy is Wilson has set a new NFL record for most touchdown passes thrown in the first three games. He is the first Seahawks player ever to throw for five touchdown passes in back-to-back games and first in the NFL to do it since the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger in 2014.

Maybe this year Russell Wilson actually will get an MVP vote.... pic.twitter.com/umXAC43b3K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

Games with 5+ TDs, 0 INTs, and a game-winning drive:

Russell Wilson - 3

Brady, Brees, Favre, Montana, and Manning combined - 2https://t.co/XdOwuW3hCQ — ProFootballReference (@pfref) September 28, 2020

Wilson was not the only former Pack QB to have a standout afternoon. Philip Rivers completed 17 of 21 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in an easy 36-7 home win over the New York Jets. It was the 400th career scoring pass in Rivers' illustrious career.

The newest member of the 400 TD/60,000 Yard Club. pic.twitter.com/qiK1XYc3vb — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 27, 2020

Below are the details of how all the Wolfpack players did this past weekend.



C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started and played all 65 snaps at center for the 0-3 Vikings in their 31-30 home loss to the Tennessee Titans … Minnesota ran for 226 yards and 6.8 yards per rush, and surrendered two sacks and nine quarterback hurries ... Bradbury also recovered a fumble. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Attempted his first passes of the season, completing 2 of 4 for 17 yards while also running twice for no gain during the Colts' easy win over the Jets ... Indianapolis is now 2-1.

Former NC state QB Philip Rivers taking a seat and letting the backup former NC state QB Jacoby Brissett take over in mop up duty. Wild stuff. 🐺 🐺 — 𝐌𝐜𝐅𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 (@McFaddenPC) September 27, 2020

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety in the 1-2 Panthers’ 21-16 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers … Made eight tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss, while playing all 78 snaps on defense and adding nine more on special teams … Has 11 tackles (one for a loss) on the season and has played every defensive snap for Carolina thus far. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Started at weakside linebacker and tallied three solo tackles (one for loss)and a quarterback hurry in 0-3 Denver’s 28-10 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Played 48 of 68 snaps on defense … Has six tackles (two for loss) and three quarterback hurries in three games, all starts. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 2-1 Raiders lost 36-20 at the New England Patriot ... Punted three times for an average of 45.3 yards and a net of 41.7 ... Downed one inside the 20 and had a long of 46 yards … For the season has eight punts for an average of 42.6 yards (net is 37.6 yards) with a long of 52 in the Raiders’ first game. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 0-2-1 Bengals’ 23-23 road tie with the Philadelphia Eagles. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play in the 1-2 Jaguars’ 31-13 home loss to the Miami Dolphins. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 0-2 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Saw action as a reserve in the 0-3 Giants’ 36-9 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers … Made two tackles (one solo) ... Was in on 27 plays on defense (out of 77) and nine more on special teams. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve ran seven times for 21 yards with a long of 11 and caught four of five passes thrown his way for 40 yards during the Colts' win … Also returned a punt for 12 yards ... Played 20 snaps on offense and six on special teams ... Through three games, has 13 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, plus 14 carries for 49 yards and one score ... Has returned five punts for 52 yards, an average of 10.4 yards per runback.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve corner had two tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup 2-1 San Francisco’s road win over the New York Giants … Played most of the game with 43 defensive snaps (out of 52) and added eight reps on special teams ... Has played in two games this year and has three tackles (two solo) and a PBU. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and made eight tackles (seven solo) in the Jags’ loss … Played all 61 snaps on defense and added four more reps on special teams … Has 27 tackles (16 solo) on the season while starting all three contests.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Was placed in injured reserve (shoulder) this week and will miss at least three games ... Chargers fell to 1-2 with its home loss to the Panthers ... For the season has three (two solo) tackles in two games. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Reserve receiver was not targeted during 2-1 New England's 36-20 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders ... For the season has one reception for seven yards in three games DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: After playing in the first two games of the season, McGill was not activated for Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals at home, making Philadelphia 0-2-1… Has one sack and two quarterback hurries on the season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Played 15 of the 3-0 Titans’ 65 defensive snaps and added six on special teams during their 31-30 win at the Vikings ... Has one tackle in two games this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and notched six tackles (three solo) in Cincinnati’s tie … Had one hit for a loss and added a pass breakup ... Played 52 of 91 snaps on defense and added 20 more reps on special teams … Has 20 tackles on the season, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup.

I see you Germaine Pratt pic.twitter.com/Bz1Um1nSH0 — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) September 27, 2020

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played 27 out of 66 snaps on offense and added two more on special teams in the 1-2 Jags’ loss to the Dolphins ... Jacksonville ran for 72 yards and 4.2 yards per carry ... It allowed four sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 17 of 21 passes for 217 yards with a touchdown in the 2-1 Colts’ win versus the Jets … Finished with a QB rating of 125.6 … For the season has completed 72 of 92 passes (78.3 percent) for 794 yards and three scores with two picks and has rushed for six yards on five rushing attempts ... Has a QB rating of 99.9 ... Leads the NFL in passing completion percentage (minimum 10 attempts) and is 11th in the NFL in passing yards and 13th in rating.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve ran once for a yard in the 3-0 Steelers' 28-21 home win over the Houston Texans … Reserve was in on six snaps on offense and 10 on special teams … Has two receptions for five yards and two carries for three yards in three games. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Was not active in 1-2 Washington’s 34-20 home loss to the Cleveland Browns … Has one tackle in two games this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve defensive lineman assisted on a tackle for his first hit of the season in the 49ers' win ... Played 17 out of 52 defensive snaps in his second game of action this year. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard and played 61 of 65 snaps on offense, and added four reps on special teams in the 2-1 Cardinals’ 26-23 home loss to the Detroit Lions … Arizona ran for 109 yards and 4.0 yards per carry, and surrendered a sack and two quarterback hurries. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Made his first career start at center and played all 72 snaps and five special teams reps in the 2-1 Patriots’ home win over Las Vegas ... New England ran for 250 yards and 6.6 yards a rush, and allowed two sacks and four quarterback hurries.

💪🏻 On a day when NC State’s Joe Thuney played center in place of injured David Andrews, the OL blocked its way to a 6.6 yds per rush avg (38 rushes, 250 yards, 2 TD). Good to see #Patriots adjust ground game rather than abandon it after futile 1Q that included 5 runs for 11 yds. — Marc Thaler (@marc_thaler) September 28, 2020