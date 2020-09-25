TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 25

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 25
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State prepare for their first road trip
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Thursday presser for Virginia Tech game week
• The Wolfpacker — Virginia Tech and NC State have played shorthanded in a pandemic before
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics announces budget-cutting measures
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: NC State vs. Virginia Tech football preview
• Raleigh News & Observer — What are UNC, NC State, Duke’s basketball schedules going to look like? It’s a scramble
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football isn’t his first stop, but here’s how Daniel Joseph landed in Raleigh
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC, NC State had record income but spent it all. COVID broke the college sports model
• Fayetteville Observer — 5 things to know about NC State’s game at Virginia Tech on Saturday
• Fayetteville Observer — How to watch this weekend’s NC State, Duke, ECU< Appalchian State, Campbell and Charlotte football
• Technician — NC State Athletics announces salary cuts, furloughs for coaches, staff
• GoPack.com — A message from director of athletics Boo Corrigan
• GoPack.com — Thursday football notebook
• GoPack.com — NC State cross country to kick off season at Virginia Tech
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer earns ninth consecutive team academic award
Dave Doeren says “full steam ahead” for Saturday at Virginia Tech.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 24, 2020
Uniform combo vs. VT: ⚪️with a pop of 🔴@adidasFballUS #HTT pic.twitter.com/KUttpj7B95— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 24, 2020
Lane Stadium/Worsham Field is ready for Saturday night football pic.twitter.com/pPU8P6lyQF— VT Grounds Crew (@VT_groundscrew) September 24, 2020
Did @PackFootball and @StateCoachD just send @MarkPacker the greatest basement gift of all time?! 🥞🏆#PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/ZfRBsFPnNc— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 24, 2020
Sources: Boston College is expected to replace NC State in the 2020 Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun. Rest of field currently includes Villanova, Baylor, and Michigan. Matchups are TBD.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 24, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from NC state university🔴⚪️ @NCSCSharks7on7 @RedTornadoesHHS @GJrWorth @pepman704 @nc_hsfb @NCPreps @DonCallahanIC #AGTG🙏 pic.twitter.com/SFwpPXiOPl— 6’4”specimen (@Ricowalker15) September 25, 2020
AGTG🙏🏾! Blessed to receive an offer from NORTH CAROLINA STATE🐺❤️ #Pack22 #HTT pic.twitter.com/ufH2dIkdlU— Mykel Williams (@MykelW_50) September 24, 2020
I’m glad to announce that I have a offer from the University of the North Carolina State @Mansell247 @robinsfootball1 @StateCoachD @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/Fb8OlYWZs7— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) September 24, 2020
Recapping @PackFootball's week 1️⃣ W on this episode!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 24, 2020
Listen to the Inside NC State Athletics Podcast presented by LS Tractor: https://t.co/zHqbMRw5Wo pic.twitter.com/IBSyI025Ju
Excited to see this squad back in action tomorrow! Take a look back at the @PackXC women and their journey to winning their fifth-straight ACC title in 2019.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 24, 2020
Wolfpack in Review pres. by @NCFarmBureau ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rn83jEh2ea
