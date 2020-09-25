 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 25
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-25 06:58:46 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Sept. 25.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Virginia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State prepare for their first road trip

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Thursday presser for Virginia Tech game week

• The Wolfpacker — Virginia Tech and NC State have played shorthanded in a pandemic before

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics announces budget-cutting measures

• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: NC State vs. Virginia Tech football preview

• Raleigh News & Observer — What are UNC, NC State, Duke’s basketball schedules going to look like? It’s a scramble

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football isn’t his first stop, but here’s how Daniel Joseph landed in Raleigh

• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC, NC State had record income but spent it all. COVID broke the college sports model

• Fayetteville Observer — 5 things to know about NC State’s game at Virginia Tech on Saturday

• Fayetteville Observer — How to watch this weekend’s NC State, Duke, ECU< Appalchian State, Campbell and Charlotte football

• Technician — NC State Athletics announces salary cuts, furloughs for coaches, staff

• GoPack.com — A message from director of athletics Boo Corrigan

• GoPack.com — Thursday football notebook

• GoPack.com — NC State cross country to kick off season at Virginia Tech

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer earns ninth consecutive team academic award

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}