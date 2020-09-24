 WATCH: Dave Doeren's Thursday presser for Virginia Tech game week
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 16:42:42 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Dave Doeren's Thursday presser for Virginia Tech game week

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions during his routine Thursday press availability in preparation for game two at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8:00 p.m. on ACC Network.

NC State (1-0, 1-0 ACC) won its season opener Saturday at home against Wake Forest 45-42.

Video of the availability:

Video of Dave Doeren on Thursday of Virginia Tech game week

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}