WATCH: Dave Doeren's Thursday presser for Virginia Tech game week
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions during his routine Thursday press availability in preparation for game two at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8:00 p.m. on ACC Network.
NC State (1-0, 1-0 ACC) won its season opener Saturday at home against Wake Forest 45-42.
Video of the availability:
Video of Dave Doeren on Thursday of Virginia Tech game week
