NC State Wolfpack athletics announces budget-cutting measures
Facing what is a projected $25-35 million in lost revenue, NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan announced the following temporary measures in salary reductions and furloughs starting Oct. 24 and running through June 30:
• Coaches and staff members making $200,000-plus with have salaries reduced by 20 percent.
• Those making between $100,000-$199,999 will have a 15-percent reduction.
• Those less than $100,000 will be furloughed for 19 days.
"These are uncomfortable and very difficult decisions and I fully understand that actions taken will have a significant impact on individuals and families," Corrigan said in a prepared statement. "This is not the byproduct of a lack of success, commitment, or passion of our entire staff, rather an excruciating reality we face as a department, and in higher education.
"Unfortunately, this action alone will not eliminate our budget challenges. We will continue to aggressively work to fundraise with the Wolfpack Club, and our University to find a way through this time."
