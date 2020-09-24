Facing what is a projected $25-35 million in lost revenue, NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan announced the following temporary measures in salary reductions and furloughs starting Oct. 24 and running through June 30:

• Coaches and staff members making $200,000-plus with have salaries reduced by 20 percent.

• Those making between $100,000-$199,999 will have a 15-percent reduction.

• Those less than $100,000 will be furloughed for 19 days.