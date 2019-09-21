News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 12:16:12 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 21

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Junior Roosevelt Wheeler

• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Linebacker Jayland Parker

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: Ball State at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Junior wide receiver Dalton Stroman one to watch

• Fayetteville Observer — East Bladen alum Larrell Murchison emerges as defensive power at NC State

• Greensboro News-Record — Greensboro Day's Cam Hayes found the right fit at N.C. State

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Ball State Under the Lights

• GoPack.com — Henes Takes Home Individual Title, Wolfpack Women Crowned Team Champions at adidas XC Challenge

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens ACC Play At #8 Duke Sunday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Endures First ACC Defeat at #5 Virginia

• Technician — Pack women’s cross country dominates 5K at adidas XC Challenge

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s cross country finishes second in Cary

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s soccer kicks off ACC play at No. 8 Duke

• Technician — NC State volleyball dealt its 7th loss this season

• Technician — NC State falls in first big test of the season

• Technician — NC State football game against Ball State to be ACC’s first #SetTheExpectation game


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}