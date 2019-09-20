News More News
Junior wide receiver Dalton Stroman one to watch

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County junior wide receiver Dalton Stroman combines good height and quality speed for the 4-0 Raiders.

Stroman is part of a talented 1-2 punch at receiver for Richmond County, joining Jakolbe Baldwin, who NC State has offered. The Wolfpack haven’t offered Stroman yet, but he did attend camp in June and is off to a terrific start this season.

Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond High junior wide receiver Dalton Stroman hopes to unofficially visit NC State this fall.
