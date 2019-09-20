Junior wide receiver Dalton Stroman one to watch
Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County junior wide receiver Dalton Stroman combines good height and quality speed for the 4-0 Raiders.
Stroman is part of a talented 1-2 punch at receiver for Richmond County, joining Jakolbe Baldwin, who NC State has offered. The Wolfpack haven’t offered Stroman yet, but he did attend camp in June and is off to a terrific start this season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news