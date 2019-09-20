NC State started to heavily recruit Roosevelt Wheeler of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High around the end of his freshman year.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound Wheeler is taking advantage of the new NCAA rules where he can officially visit five schools his junior year and then another five visits during his senior campaign. Wheeler will be officially visiting NC State this weekend, which coincides with the Ball State at NCSU football game.

NC State assistant coach James Johnson has been the point man on Wheeler's recruitment.



