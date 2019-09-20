News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 09:42:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Official visit preview: Linebacker Jayland Parker

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State football is expected to have three-star linebacker Jayland Parker from Macon (Ga.) Westside High on campus this weekend for an official visit.

Here is a preview of that trip.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Intro

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}