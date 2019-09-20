Official visit preview: Linebacker Jayland Parker
NC State football is expected to have three-star linebacker Jayland Parker from Macon (Ga.) Westside High on campus this weekend for an official visit.
Here is a preview of that trip.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Intro
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news