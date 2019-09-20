News More News
The Wolfpacker war room

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
Editors

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• A new FutureCast projection on a NC State football recruiting target.

• The lowdown on some prominent in-state juniors who could be visiting this Saturday.

• Where things stand with some of the top senior targets in basketball.

• The scoop on the official visitor in basketball this weekend.

Three-star linebacker Jayland Parker will take an official visit to NC State this weekend.
Three-star linebacker Jayland Parker will take an official visit to NC State this weekend. (Rivals.com)

