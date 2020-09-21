TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 21

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Sept. 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday Morning Quarterbacking: NC State 45, Wake Forest 42
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections with former NC State DE Mike Rose: Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros NFL Week Two watch guide
• The Wolfpacker — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson: ‘They controlled the line of scrimmage’
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State runs over Wake Forest in a shootout
• The Wolfpacker — Column: Sweet win for new-look NC State that showed its resiliency
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players post-Wake Forest win
• Raleigh News & Observer — Tim Beck’s new NC State offense brought the fun and the frantic in the season opener
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State report card: Obviously QB gets an A. Runners, too? And what about defense?
• Winston-Salem Journal — Deacons’ concerns center on defense after surrendering 45 points in loss to NC State
• Fayetteville Observer — Hockman converts second chance as NC State QB
• Technician— Men’s soccer drops exhibition 1-0 against UNC
• Technician — Five takeaways from NC State’s win over Wake Forest
• Technician — Commentary: Patience is key for post-Finley football era
• Technician — Pack volleyball to play eight matches, all against ACC rivals
Tweets Of The Day
NC State F A.J. Taylor (RS JR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/r4lGb5MHr6— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) September 21, 2020
ACC opening lines via @CircaSports— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) September 20, 2020
Virginia Tech -11 vs NCSU O/U 57.5
UVA -9 vs Duke O/U 47
Notre Dame -21 @ Wake O/U 56
Miami -9 vs FSU O/U 54
Pittsburgh -5 .5 vs Louisville O/U 51
Ga Tech -7 @ Syracuse O/U 58.5
Boston College -18 vs Tx St O/U 60
AA’s power rankings, Week 2— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 21, 2020
1 Clemson
2 ND
3 Miami
4 UNC
5 BC
6 Pitt
7 Lou
8 NC State
9 GT
10 UVa
11 VT
12 Wake
13 Duke
14 FSU
15 Cuse
Best Yards/Play (Offense)— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 21, 2020
- Power 5, Week 2
8.1 - Miami
6.7 - Clemson (FCS opp.)
6.5 - Notre Dame
6.3 - NC State
6.1 - Louisville
5.9 - Boston College
5.8 - Georgia Tech
4.9 - Duke
4.6 - Wake Forest
4.3 - Pitt
4.0 - Oklahoma State
2.9 - Syracuse
Other notable stat for the Wolfs from last night:— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 20, 2020
NC State had one turnover.
Since 2016, NC State is 13-4 in ACC games when it turns the ball over once or not at all.
Since 2016, when it turns the ball over more than once, its record is 3-13.
Don't beat yourself.
One last notable stat:— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 20, 2020
NC State's running backs had 10 runs of 20 yards or more in the 2019 season. Total. Combined.
Ricky Person (3), Bam Knight (2) and Jordan Houston (2) combined for *SEVEN* last night. In one game.
Run. The. Ball.
I’ll be honest: Bailey Hockman puts them over the top. I concede defeat. https://t.co/ekxUxDuWhr— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 20, 2020
Bill Belichick on Russell Wilson after the #Seahawks' QB's latest gem tonight, against his Patriots: "I'm glad we only have to play him once every four years."— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 21, 2020
Saturday... pic.twitter.com/E5k9rXSRA9— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) September 21, 2020
Our favorite wea to start a geame.@treavturner // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/lYmQDICDoa— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 20, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
