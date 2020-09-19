WATCH: NC State coach Dave Doeren and players post-Wake Forest win
NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren and select players held a virtual press conference following the Pack's 45-42 win over Wake Forest in its season opener Saturday night.
Game one starting quarterback redshirt junior Bailey Hockman, junior running back Ricky Person Jr. and graduate defensive end Daniel Jospeh were all made available following the win.
Here is the video of the postgame press conference:
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook