Quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 45-42 shootout win over Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night on a cool, early fall evening.

Offensive Explosion



It was to be expected considering Wake Forest had little advanced knowledge of what to expect from NC State’s offense, but the first returns on offensive coordinator Tim Beck was far better than what was seen in 2019. NC State scored more points in Beck’s debut than it did in all of 2019. The only ACC game that came close to comparing to Saturday was a loss at Georgia Tech.

2020 Debut vs. 2019 ACC Bests Stat 2019 (opponent) 2020 opener Points 26 (Georgia Tech 45 Touchdowns 3 (Boston College/Georgia Tech) 6 Total Yards 457 (Georgia Tech) 463 Yards/play 7.3 (Georgia Tech) 6.3 Rushing yards 230 (Georgia Tech) 270 Passing yards 282 (Florida State) 193 Completion percentage 61.3 percent (Georgia Tech) 70.8 percent First downs 27 (Georgia Tech) 24 Third down conversions 6/17 or 47.1 percent (Louisville) 6/13 or 46.2 percent

The Debuts

One thing about the first game that is always fun is tracking all the newcomers that played: than • Earning their first career starts were redshirt sophomore receiver Jasiah Provillon, redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle and sophomore safety Jakeen Harris. Provillon did not catch a pass, but Harris had eight tackles and a pass breakup while Battle added five hits and a couple of deflections. • Making their Wolfpack debuts were former USC linebacker Vi Jones, a redshirt junior, and former Pen State defensive end Daniel Joseph, a fifth-year senior. Joseph got a starting nod. Another newcomer was junior college transfer Rakeim Ashford, who arrived just before camp started and ended up playing significant snaps. All had big evenings. Ashford finished with 10 tackles and a pass breakup. Joseph had a pair of sacks among his five hits, and Jones had a sack that forced a fumble while totaling three overall tackles. • True freshmen that made their debuts were defensive back Devon Boykin, cornerback Aydan White, receiver Porter Rooks and linebacker Devon Betty, Betty and Boykin did not register a stat, while Rooks only catch went for a one-yard loss.

The Unavailable List

Usually we would keep a running track of the true/redshirt freshman watch under the NCAA rules of allowing rookies to play up to four games and still preserve their redshirt. However, this year is a freebie in terms of eligibility as far as the NCAA is concerned. Instead, the attention turns each week to over who is available in the COVID-19 era. The following scholarship players were not on the active participation list: Senior cornerback Chris Ingram Redshirt freshman nickel Jalen Frazier Fifth-year senior receiver C.J. Riley Freshman receiver Christopher Scott Fifth-year defensive lineman Val Martin Freshman offensive tackle Anthony Carter Jr. Freshman receiver Joshua Crabtree Freshman receiver Anthony Smith Redshirt junior defensive lineman Dante Johnson. Ingram is known to be dealing with an injury from last season.

Spotted At The Game

A bunch of cutouts, a few parents of players who did a good job socially distancing and not much else. After the game was over, Wake Forest players waited in the stadium’s end zone seats on the north side, spreading out, before everyone was ready to leave.

What The Win Means