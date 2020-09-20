Postgame reflections with former NC State DE Mike Rose: Wake Forest
Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker postgame podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-The Pack's 45-42 win over Wake Forest.
-How the offense looked under new offensive coordinator Tim Beck.
-Should Bailey Hockman start the next game?
-Review of the defense Saturday.
