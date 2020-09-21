NC State Wolfpack football started the season on a positive note, winning a shoutout over tradition nemesis Wake Forest, 45-42. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. (ACC media)

Key Moment Of The Game

A lot of teams would have folded when after building a pair of 14-point leads only to lose both of them, and then with 9:12 left find themselves trailing for the first time all game. This NC State team, however, responded differently. Taking over at its own 25-yard line, the Wolfpack ran right at Wake Forest. Literally, six out of eight plays on the drive were handoffs to running backs and another was a scramble from redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman. NC State never faced a third down before junior running back Ricky Person Jr. punched in what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard rush with 5:51 left.

Three Things That Worked

1. Running the football NC State feels it has a deep, talented group of running backs. So it only makes logical sense to use them. Utilizing the running game with more emphasis than perhaps expected, NC State finished with 285 yards on the ground when you remove three "team rushes," aka the kneel downs at the end of the game. The trio of Person, sophomore Zonovan Knight and sophomore Jordan Houston.ran a combined 37 times for 250 yards, or 6.8 yards per rush. 2. The start of each halves With 7:43 to go in the first quarter, NC State led 14-0. With 8:56 to go in the third quarter, the Wolfpack turned what was a 21-21 halftime tie into a 35-21 lead. Both coming out of the gate and out of halftime, head coach Dave Doeren's squad was well-prepared and ready to go. Last year, the only game NC State scored an opening possession touchdown was the season opener against East Carolina. It was also lopsided third quarters that turned halftime leads at home against Louisville and UNC into lopsided losses. 3. The timely second half stops It was a struggle at times for the defense, but it gets credit for coming up with stops when needed. The two that stand out are obviously the final two to end the game and preserve the 45-42 advantage, but another important stand was to begin the second half. Wake Forest had scored on three straight 75-yard drives to end the first half and tie the game. Rather than allow WFU to take advantage of what was essentially back-to-back possessions to end the first and start the second, NC States defense held out of halftime. A five-yard punt to cap the possession by Wake Forest was a nice bonus.

Three Things That Did Not Work

1. Defending Kenneth Walker The most disappointing stat of the defense may be the fact that Walker ran 27 times and was never once hit for a loss. He finished with 131 yards and three scores. A lot of Walker's success came when NC State failed to set the edge and allowed him to bounce outside when seemingly bottled up. 2. Third and long/fourth down defense One way the defense's performance would have looked a lot better is if it had not allowed a 4th and 10 conversion when up 21-7, leading to a Wake Forest touchdown two plays later. On WFU's next possession, the Deacons were able to tie the game at 21-21 thanks to improbably converting on 3rd and 19. In the second half, while leading 35-28, Wake Forest went for it on 4th and 5 and made it. Three plays later it had 3rd and 8 and completed a 10-yard pass on its way to ultimately ending the drive tying the game up. That was three touchdown-scoring drives where the percentages should have favored the defense getting off the field without points scored. 3. Involving the wide receivers in the passing game NC State redshirt sophomore Devin Carter caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, but he was the only wideout to have multiple catches. Plus, Carter's TD reception actually came from Person on a trick play.

Position-By-Position Battles