The NFL action continues Sunday for Wolfpack fans looking to keep track of their favorite former NC State players in the pros. There are several interesting Pack Pro storylines entering the season, including veteran quarterback Philip Rivers playing for the Indianapolis Colts after spending the past 16 seasons with the Chargers franchise, Russell Wilson on the shortlist of MVP candidates in year nine of his pro career and Bradley Chubb returning from an ACL injury in 2019. Pack Pros: NFL Week 1 Wolfpacker Podcast: 2020 NFL Pack Pros Preview Here is the Week Two Pack Pro watch guide:

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns last Sunday in a 38-25 (USA Today Sports)

Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

1:00 p.m. ET on FOX (Out of market in Raleigh) Vegas spread: Colts -3 There should be a Pack Pro in almost every snap of this game with former NC State players as key members of each offense. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers completed 36 of 46 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown but also two picks in the loss at Jacksonville last Sunday. The breakout performance on Indianapolis last week, however, belonged to a different Pack Pro in running back Nyheim Hines. Hines scored the first touchdown in the NFL on Sunday and finished the game with seven carries for 28 yards, including the 12-yard score, plus eight receptions (on eight targets) for 45 yards and another TD. The Vikings will feature center Garrett Bradbury who played the most offensive snaps for Minnesota in 2019 and played all 52 offensive snaps for the Vikings in its 43-34 home loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines has had at least one two-touchdown game in each of his first three NFL seasons. (Courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts)

Denver Broncos (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

1:00 p.m. ET on CBS Vegas spread: Steelers -7.5 Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will return for his second game back after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week Four last season. In his return to the field on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, Chubb started at weakside linebacker and notched a pair of quarterback hurries in Denver's 16-14 loss. He also played 59 out of 81 snaps on defense. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels saw the field for 29 snaps (20 offensive, nine special teams) on Monday Night Football in a 26-16 win over the New York Giants. Steelers starting running back James Conner came out of the game in the second quarter with an injury, so that may have given Samuels more snaps than planned in the opener. Conner returns Sunday, so look for that to potentially impact Samuels' snap count.

New England Patriots (1-0) at Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

8:00 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday Night Football) Vegas spread: Seahawks -4 Quarterback Russell Wilson had the most efficient stat line among starting QBs in week one after completing 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three rushing attempts for 29 yards in the Seahawks' 38-25 win at the Atlanta Falcons. He'll face a tougher defense Sunday night as the New England Patriots come to town. The Patriots will feature 2019 All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, who played in all 62 of New England's offensive snaps in a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins. New England will also feature Pack Pro wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who played seven snaps last Sunday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson tied Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for the least interceptions thrown (4) in 2019 among 16-game starters. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Other NFL games featuring Pack Pros in Week Two