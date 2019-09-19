The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 19
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Ball State
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 4
• The Wolfpacker — Junior receiver Jacob Gill keeping close eye on NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Matthew McKay remains confident
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Basketball recruiting and football talk
• The Wolfpacker — Ebenezer Dowuona impressed with NC State official visit
• Raleigh News & Observer — How gang-rape survivor Brenda Tracy is inspiring athletes at NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC announces tip times for most UNC, Duke, North Carolina State basketball games
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Dave Doeren talks about #SetTheExpectation
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Closes Out Nonconference Play With 5-2 Win Over Pirates
• GoPack.com — #PackXC Hosts adidas XC Challenge Friday to Open 2019 Season
• GoPack.com — Volleyball to Face Pair of SEC Opponents
• Technician — Toni Starova brings wealth of experience to NC State women’s soccer
• Technician — NC State football offense gets prime rebound opportunity against Ball State
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s soccer faces toughest challenge yet in No. 5 Virginia
• Technician — Pack plunders Pirates in seven-goal thriller
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: NC State bounces back, don’t trust the Trojans
• Technician — This week in sports: Sept. 19-25
Tweets of the day
N.C. State going 3 deep for 4⭐️Cliff Omoruyi’20 @wizcliff77 of @rc_basketball #WPN 🐺 https://t.co/93LFIi9Ly6 pic.twitter.com/fV63LXScsM— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) September 18, 2019
Screen within a screen. pic.twitter.com/f3GhBO19ZS— Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) September 18, 2019
NC State Swimming & Diving Names 7 Captains For 2019-2020 Season https://t.co/IbBZWMyJa8— Mel Stewart (@goldmedalmel) September 19, 2019
Every dollar donated to the Survivor Fund goes directly to support @NCState student survivors with expenses ranging from legal, medical, and counseling bills to loss of employment, relocation and transportation expenses. https://t.co/Zzd9xQSTew https://t.co/MB0iXhciWV— NCState WomensCenter (@NCSUWomensCtr) September 19, 2019
September 19, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook