The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 19

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Ball State

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 4

• The Wolfpacker — Junior receiver Jacob Gill keeping close eye on NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Matthew McKay remains confident

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Basketball recruiting and football talk

• The Wolfpacker — Ebenezer Dowuona impressed with NC State official visit

• Raleigh News & Observer — How gang-rape survivor Brenda Tracy is inspiring athletes at NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC announces tip times for most UNC, Duke, North Carolina State basketball games

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Dave Doeren talks about #SetTheExpectation

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Closes Out Nonconference Play With 5-2 Win Over Pirates

• GoPack.com — #PackXC Hosts adidas XC Challenge Friday to Open 2019 Season

• GoPack.com — Volleyball to Face Pair of SEC Opponents

• Technician — Toni Starova brings wealth of experience to NC State women’s soccer

• Technician — NC State football offense gets prime rebound opportunity against Ball State

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s soccer faces toughest challenge yet in No. 5 Virginia

• Technician — Pack plunders Pirates in seven-goal thriller

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: NC State bounces back, don’t trust the Trojans

• Technician — This week in sports: Sept. 19-25


