NC State football redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay knew what he had to do following the Wolfpack’s 44-27 loss to West Virginia. For the first time in his brief tenure as NCSU’s starting signal caller, he had to flush out a game on Sunday.

“It’s been different, just staying away from social media, blocking out all the news and moving on to the next game,” McKay said. “I learned a lot from when we watched the film on Sunday.

“I put that in the past, used it as fuel for my fire and went out and focused on my practice.”

The lessons McKay learned from last Saturday, during which he completed 23 of 48 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, were plentiful, but chief among them was being more consistent for four quarters.

McKay noted that the offense needs to come out for the second half ready to go.

“We lost a rhythm offensively,” McKay said. “I could have done a way better job too, just getting the ball to receivers and just making smarter plays.

“I thought the first half was solid, but we didn’t come out and execute in the second half.”

What especially hurt the offense, McKay thought, was not turning freshman linebacker Drake Thomas’ interception in the third quarter into more points than a field goal, and failing to convert on third downs. NC State was 2 of 9 on third downs in the second half after being 3 of 6 in the first.

McKay also added that he needed to smarter in his decision-making and also more accurate. He acknowledged that he needed to understand that on third and short he should hand the football off to the running back rather than even trying to throw a pass off a run-pass option play, even if the throw looks open.

“Just hand it to the running back, let him get those yards and move on to the next play,” he explained.

That’s a lot to take away from a loss in your third start, but McKay is not discouraged.

“I’m good,” he said. “My confidence is really good.”

Wolfpack redshirt junior tight end Cary Angeline, who has nine catches for 128 yards and two scores in three games, and junior receiver Emeka Emezie, who leads State with 21 receptions for 205 yards, reiterated that McKay’s teammates still have his back.

“We still all believe in Matt a lot,” Angeline said. “He’s a great quarterback. We all trust him. He’s always confident. He’s a very confident guy. We believe in him, and he believes in himself.”

Emezie is roommates with McKay and has confidence he’ll have a bounce-back game against Ball State on Saturday evening.

“He’s a strong kid and my roommate, and I trust him and he trusts himself,” Emezie said. “He is going to be fine.”

Angeline added that it takes time for an offense to gel.

“We are still getting comfortable with each other,” Angeline said. “A lot of us haven’t played with each other. We’re still kind of meshing as an offense, but I definitely think we are taking steps in the right direction.”