Junior receiver Jacob Gill keeping close eye on NC State
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons junior wide receiver Jacob Gill knew his NC State football offer would be a special one.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Gill plays across the street from Carter-Finley Stadium, and he is teammates with Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren’s son. He didn’t grow up a NC State fan, but he appreciates the program and getting recruited as a slot receiver.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news