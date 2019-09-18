News More News
Junior receiver Jacob Gill keeping close eye on NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons junior wide receiver Jacob Gill knew his NC State football offer would be a special one.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Gill plays across the street from Carter-Finley Stadium, and he is teammates with Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren’s son. He didn’t grow up a NC State fan, but he appreciates the program and getting recruited as a slot receiver.

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons junior wide receiver Jacob Gill was offered by NC State on Jan. 26, 2019.
