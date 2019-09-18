News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ebenezer Dowuona impressed with NC State official visit

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Newnan (Ga.) Heritage School senior center Ebenezer Dowuona had never been to NC State before, but thoroughly enjoyed his official visit.

Dowuona and Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster School senior wing DeMarr Langford both visited NC State this past weekend. Langford will make his college choice this Saturday between NCSU and Boston College. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Dowuona will take a few more visits, both officially and unofficially before deciding on a program.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}