Newnan (Ga.) Heritage School senior center Ebenezer Dowuona had never been to NC State before, but thoroughly enjoyed his official visit.

Dowuona and Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster School senior wing DeMarr Langford both visited NC State this past weekend. Langford will make his college choice this Saturday between NCSU and Boston College. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Dowuona will take a few more visits, both officially and unofficially before deciding on a program.