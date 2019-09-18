The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal tackle a couple of prominent topics dominating NC State sports at the moment: the activity in basketball recruiting and the status of the football team after its loss at West Virginia.

• We analyze the impact of four-star guard Cam Hayes from Greensboro (N.C.) Day's commitment to NC State.

• Take a look at what's remaining on the recruiting board for the Wolfpack.

• Discuss what went wrong in Morgantown.

• Ask the question should the backup quarterbacks get a look Saturday against Ball State.

And more!