Podcast from Amedeo's: Basketball recruiting and football talk
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal tackle a couple of prominent topics dominating NC State sports at the moment: the activity in basketball recruiting and the status of the football team after its loss at West Virginia.
• We analyze the impact of four-star guard Cam Hayes from Greensboro (N.C.) Day's commitment to NC State.
• Take a look at what's remaining on the recruiting board for the Wolfpack.
• Discuss what went wrong in Morgantown.
• Ask the question should the backup quarterbacks get a look Saturday against Ball State.
And more!
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
