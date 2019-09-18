NC State football commitments in action — Week 4
Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted.
Last Game: Rolesville remained undefeated by crushing visiting South Garner (N.C.) High, 61-0.
Note: The Rams have won their games by a combined score of 144-20 ... Adorno was one of three NC State commits selected for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Team Record: 2-0.
Last Game: Betty did not register any stats in a 61-0 win at South Plantation (Fla.) High.
Season: Through two games, Betty has five tackles.
Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida by MaxPreps.com and No. 6 in its Xcellent 25 poll. They are the No. 2 team in the country in USA Today's Super 25.
Last Game: South Effingham won its county rivalry game against visiting Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County High, 41-27 ... Blaske piled up 10 knockdowns and added four tackles.
Season: In three games, Blaske has 27 knockdown blocks.
Team Record: 3-0.
Last Game: Boykin caught four passes for 25 yards, returned two punts for a total of 25 yards and had five tackles, including one for a loss, and an interception in a 14-7 win at High Point (N.C.) Southwest Guilford High.
Note: Boykin joined Adorno in being selected for the Shrine Bowl.
Season: Boykin has 15.5 tackles, including three for loss, two interceptions and a pass breakup, and has caught 14 passes for 172 yards and two scores. He's also rushed for 13 yards, and his six punt returns have been for a total of 120 yards (20.0 yards per return).
Team Record: 2-2.
Last Game: Finley completed 13 of 15 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns without an interception and ran once for four yards in a 70-24 win over city-rival Shadow Mountain High.
Season: He has completed 42 of 53 passes for 670 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception.
Team Record: 3-0.
Last Game: Gosnell caught five passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 56-12 home win over Dobson (N.C.) Surry Central High.
Season: Through four games Gosnell has 19 receptions for 499 yards and seven touchdowns. He's added three rushes for 20 yards and a score. He's also had six tackles and an interception and returned two kickoffs for a total of 70 yards.
Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at the 1A level by MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Brookwood fell to visiting Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High, 28-12.
Team Record: 1-3.
Last Game: Archer lost 10-7 at Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek High.
Team Record: 2-1 and ranked the No. 9 Class AAAAAAA team.
Last Game: Gonzaga won 31-7 at home over North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep on Saturday.
Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 9 nationally in MaxPreps.com's Xcellent 25 and No. 8 in USA Today's Super 25. Also No. 1 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: McCollum did not play due to injury in Dutchtown's 13-7 win at McDonough (Ga.) Ola High.
Team Record: 4-0 and ranked as the No. 5 team at the Class AAAAA level.
Last Game: Left the game after a half with an injury but not after running for a touchdown in Bishop Sullivan's 41-33 loss at Richmond (Va.) Collegiate School.
Note: The Wolfpacker was at this game, and it has a scouting report plus comments from Meredith's coach about his progress.
Team Record: 2-2.
Last Game: Had three tackles (one solo), including one for a loss, in Lackawanna's 17-6 win at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.
Season: Five tackles (three solo), including two for loss in two games.
Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.
Last Game: Caught seven passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-0 win at South Mecklenburg High in Charlotte.
Season: Rooks has 13 receptions for 308 yards and five scores in three games.
Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: During a 45-18 win at Gaston (N.C.) Northampton County High had four tackles, including three solo.
Season: Smith has 12 tackles, including seven solo, in three games.
Team Record: 2-1.
Last Game: Did not catch a pass but helped Terry Sanford win at Fayetteville (N.C.) E.E. Smith, 24-21
Season: Through three games, Udoh has made five receptions for 58 yards and a score.
Team Record: 2-1.
Last Game: Vann had seven tackles (three solo) and forced two fumbles during a 16-14 home loss to Shallotte (N.C.) West Brunswick High.
Season: In four games, Vann has 34 tackles, including seven for loss and six sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He's also rushed twice for nine yards and a touchdown.
Team Record: 2-2.
Last Game: White caught a pair of passes for 48 yards, including one touchdown, and had a tackle in a 27-7 win at Murphy (N.C.) High.
Season: Has hauled in seven passes for 206 yards and five touchdowns and added a tackle and an interception in three games.
Team Record: 3-0 and the top-ranked Independent Schools Class II according to MaxPreps.com.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook