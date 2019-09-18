Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rolesville remained undefeated by crushing visiting South Garner (N.C.) High, 61-0. Note: The Rams have won their games by a combined score of 144-20 ... Adorno was one of three NC State commits selected for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Team Record: 2-0.

Last Game: Betty did not register any stats in a 61-0 win at South Plantation (Fla.) High. Season: Through two games, Betty has five tackles. Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida by MaxPreps.com and No. 6 in its Xcellent 25 poll. They are the No. 2 team in the country in USA Today's Super 25.

Last Game: South Effingham won its county rivalry game against visiting Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County High, 41-27 ... Blaske piled up 10 knockdowns and added four tackles. Season: In three games, Blaske has 27 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 3-0.

Last Game: Boykin caught four passes for 25 yards, returned two punts for a total of 25 yards and had five tackles, including one for a loss, and an interception in a 14-7 win at High Point (N.C.) Southwest Guilford High. Note: Boykin joined Adorno in being selected for the Shrine Bowl. Season: Boykin has 15.5 tackles, including three for loss, two interceptions and a pass breakup, and has caught 14 passes for 172 yards and two scores. He's also rushed for 13 yards, and his six punt returns have been for a total of 120 yards (20.0 yards per return). Team Record: 2-2.

Last Game: Finley completed 13 of 15 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns without an interception and ran once for four yards in a 70-24 win over city-rival Shadow Mountain High. Season: He has completed 42 of 53 passes for 670 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception.

Team Record: 3-0.

Last Game: Gosnell caught five passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 56-12 home win over Dobson (N.C.) Surry Central High. Season: Through four games Gosnell has 19 receptions for 499 yards and seven touchdowns. He's added three rushes for 20 yards and a score. He's also had six tackles and an interception and returned two kickoffs for a total of 70 yards. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at the 1A level by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Brookwood fell to visiting Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High, 28-12. Team Record: 1-3.

Last Game: Archer lost 10-7 at Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek High. Team Record: 2-1 and ranked the No. 9 Class AAAAAAA team.

Last Game: Gonzaga won 31-7 at home over North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep on Saturday. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 9 nationally in MaxPreps.com's Xcellent 25 and No. 8 in USA Today's Super 25. Also No. 1 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: McCollum did not play due to injury in Dutchtown's 13-7 win at McDonough (Ga.) Ola High. Team Record: 4-0 and ranked as the No. 5 team at the Class AAAAA level.



Last Game: Left the game after a half with an injury but not after running for a touchdown in Bishop Sullivan's 41-33 loss at Richmond (Va.) Collegiate School. Note: The Wolfpacker was at this game, and it has a scouting report plus comments from Meredith's coach about his progress. Team Record: 2-2.

Last Game: Had three tackles (one solo), including one for a loss, in Lackawanna's 17-6 win at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. Season: Five tackles (three solo), including two for loss in two games. Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Caught seven passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-0 win at South Mecklenburg High in Charlotte. Season: Rooks has 13 receptions for 308 yards and five scores in three games. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: During a 45-18 win at Gaston (N.C.) Northampton County High had four tackles, including three solo. Season: Smith has 12 tackles, including seven solo, in three games. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Did not catch a pass but helped Terry Sanford win at Fayetteville (N.C.) E.E. Smith, 24-21 Season: Through three games, Udoh has made five receptions for 58 yards and a score. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Vann had seven tackles (three solo) and forced two fumbles during a 16-14 home loss to Shallotte (N.C.) West Brunswick High. Season: In four games, Vann has 34 tackles, including seven for loss and six sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He's also rushed twice for nine yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-2.