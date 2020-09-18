TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 18

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Sept. 18.

🚨Football season opener special🚨 This weekend only, just $1 a month will give you access to premium NC State athletics digital news and analysis. We've never had a deal this great, so ACT FAST! 🐺 Use Promo Code: NCST12for1 ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/DJV3RLC5CR pic.twitter.com/bs30ldnq24

Looks like parents will be in Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday. 🐺 https://t.co/AICkjkEjuL

The three pillars of #PackUnited were chosen by our players for their 2020 jersey patch: Education, Action, Awareness (shoutout to @NCStateWilson for the assist) pic.twitter.com/kECIFaFev2

#TBT : Vote for your favorite RECYCLED MOMENT presented by @GFLenv 🔁 for @dizzydayes_21 85-yard TD vs WF in 2015 ❤️ for @TP_4heisman 💯-yard KOR vs. WF in 2012 pic.twitter.com/tD0fDIXfrl

Football season is HERE! Check out the game program for our opener vs @WakeFB https://t.co/rFkj4HOo6g @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/v4dejmCIEb

🏀Host @SethOnHoops is LIVE today with @PackMensBball Head Coach @CoachKeattsNCSU and @MarchMadness host @TheAndyKatz to discuss the status of the 2020-21 @NCAA schedule. More on HallPass Hoops➡️ https://t.co/j4Bicl9cjl https://t.co/TwDP0jKNUD

Sources: The ACC is planning on playing non-conference games during the 20-21 college basketball season, barring any massive medical setbacks or testing issues related to COVID-19.

Blessed to see another year of life #18

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook