TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 18

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 18

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Sept. 18.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: Wake Forest at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 2

• The Wolfpacker — Wake Forest vs. NC State on the football recruiting trail

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: A determined Wolfpack football team

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren’s final thoughts before the Wake Forest game Saturday

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Thursday availability

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s win-loss predictions for NC State football

• The Wolfpacker — NC State and Wake Forest have limited history of football season openers

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, UNC football parents will be allowed in for games, with stipulations

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State names a deserving junior running back as its 5th captain against Wake Forest

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State players will wear these special patches on their uniforms this season

• Winston-Salem Journal — Five things to watch when Wake Forest plays at NC State on Saturday night

• Fayetteville Observer — Wake Forest seeks to shore up secondary mishaps

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC football Week 2 preview

• Fayetteville Observer — New chance for Penn State transfer Daniel Joseph at NC State

• Fayetteville Observer — How to watch this weekend’s NC State, Wake Forest, App State and Campbell football games

• GoPack.com — Pack opens 2020 season with Wake Forest Saturday night

• GoPack.com — Thursday football notebook

• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State athletics podcast

• GoPack.com — Galarneau to return for 2021

