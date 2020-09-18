TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 18

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 18
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Sept. 18.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: Wake Forest at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 2
• The Wolfpacker — Wake Forest vs. NC State on the football recruiting trail
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: A determined Wolfpack football team
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren’s final thoughts before the Wake Forest game Saturday
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Thursday availability
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s win-loss predictions for NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — NC State and Wake Forest have limited history of football season openers
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, UNC football parents will be allowed in for games, with stipulations
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State names a deserving junior running back as its 5th captain against Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State players will wear these special patches on their uniforms this season
• Winston-Salem Journal — Five things to watch when Wake Forest plays at NC State on Saturday night
• Fayetteville Observer — Wake Forest seeks to shore up secondary mishaps
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC football Week 2 preview
• Fayetteville Observer — New chance for Penn State transfer Daniel Joseph at NC State
• Fayetteville Observer — How to watch this weekend’s NC State, Wake Forest, App State and Campbell football games
• GoPack.com — Pack opens 2020 season with Wake Forest Saturday night
• GoPack.com — Thursday football notebook
• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State athletics podcast
Tweets Of The Day
🚨Football season opener special🚨— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 17, 2020
This weekend only, just $1 a month will give you access to premium NC State athletics digital news and analysis. We've never had a deal this great, so ACT FAST! 🐺
Use Promo Code: NCST12for1 ⬇️
🔗 https://t.co/DJV3RLC5CR pic.twitter.com/bs30ldnq24
Looks like parents will be in Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday. 🐺 https://t.co/AICkjkEjuL— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 18, 2020
The three pillars of #PackUnited were chosen by our players for their 2020 jersey patch: Education, Action, Awareness— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 17, 2020
(shoutout to @NCStateWilson for the assist) pic.twitter.com/kECIFaFev2
Uniform combo vs Wake Forest: CLASSIC— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 17, 2020
🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hqCTNBPAwW
#TBT: Vote for your favorite RECYCLED MOMENT presented by @GFLenv— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 17, 2020
🔁 for @dizzydayes_21 85-yard TD vs WF in 2015
❤️ for @TP_4heisman 💯-yard KOR vs. WF in 2012 pic.twitter.com/tD0fDIXfrl
Football season is HERE! Check out the game program for our opener vs @WakeFB https://t.co/rFkj4HOo6g@Bojangles pic.twitter.com/v4dejmCIEb— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 18, 2020
Back to business. pic.twitter.com/LDFTlIHsmm— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) September 17, 2020
🏀Host @SethOnHoops is LIVE today with @PackMensBball Head Coach @CoachKeattsNCSU and @MarchMadness host @TheAndyKatz to discuss the status of the 2020-21 @NCAA schedule.— HallPass Media (@HallPassMedia) September 17, 2020
More on HallPass Hoops➡️ https://t.co/j4Bicl9cjl https://t.co/TwDP0jKNUD
Sources: The ACC is planning on playing non-conference games during the 20-21 college basketball season, barring any massive medical setbacks or testing issues related to COVID-19.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 17, 2020
Blessed to see another year of life #18— Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21) September 18, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook