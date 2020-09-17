The “chip on the shoulder” attitude is one of the oldest clichés in sports. For that matter, it’s one of the ancient expressions in life. If Wikipedia is to be believed, the saying dates back to the early-1800s

If you don't know: it means, generally, holding a grudge.

It’s impossible to put yourself in the shoes of another person and know what they are feeling, but there is a definite vibe that the returning NC State football players have a chip on their shoulder about what went down in 2019. It’s possible that grudge extends to the overarching perception of the program that stemmed from that 4-8 campaign.

Expectations are undoubtedly lower for NC State in 2020 than they have been since perhaps head coach Dave Doeren’s first year with the Wolfpack back in 2013, fair or not, and it does not seem that the Wolfpack players are too happy about that.

Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore has emerged as one of the strongest voices on the Wolfpack football team. The emotions from last season still seemed evident for Moore when he discussed the matter this week.